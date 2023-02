Warming shelters available amid threat of power outages

(KAIT) - With the cold temperatures and the threat of freezing rain Wednesday night, some may lose power.

Below, you’ll find a list of warming centers available. If you’d like to share information on other available centers, please let us know by emailing us at news@kait8.com.

POINSETT COUNTY

Campbell Street Senior Center

351 Campbell Street, Trumann, AR

First Baptist Church

302 Kenwood Avenue Lepanto, AR

Fisher Fire Department

105 N Front Street Fisher, AR

Harrisburg Community Building

203 W South Street Harrisburg, AR

Marked Tree City Hall

1 Elm Street Marked Tree, AR

Rice Festival Building

208 Kings Highway Weiner, AR

Senior Citizen Building

135 Main Street Tyronza, AR

Stepping Stone Sanctuary

904 Speedway St. W, Trumann, AR

Waldenburg City Hall

5645 Highway 14 Weiner, AR

SHARP COUNTY

Hardy City Hall

124 Woodland Hills Rd, Hardy, AR

*Not a shelter but opened for those needing to stay warm.

