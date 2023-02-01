Energy Alert
WATCH: Wednesday morning roads update from ARDOT

A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.

You can find the latest road conditions on idrivearkansas.com

Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8

AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:

Cold Weather Driving Tips

  • Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.
  • Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
  • Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
  • Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
  • Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

