WATCH: Wednesday morning roads update from ARDOT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.

You can find the latest road conditions on idrivearkansas.com

AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:

Cold Weather Driving Tips

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.