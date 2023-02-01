WATCH: Wednesday morning roads update from ARDOT
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A traffic report from Meteorologist Jace Passmore and ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.
You can find the latest road conditions on idrivearkansas.com
AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:
Cold Weather Driving Tips
- Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.
- Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.
- Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.
- Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.
- Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.
