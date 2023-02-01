Energy Alert
WATCH: Wednesday morning update on power outages

Entergy Arkansas was reporting just under 900 outages statewide Wednesday morning.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Brandi Hinkle, the media contact for Entergy Arkansas, said a third of those outages were in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties.

“They took the brunt of ice this week,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle said they are monitoring Wednesday night’s forecast to make sure they have the crews in the right areas for power restoration.

Entergy is not currently concerned with rolling blackouts over the next few days.

However, the utility company did warn customers to turn off breakers to major appliances if they lose power so they aren’t damaged when the power is restored.

