WR Corey Rucker returning to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a season away, an Arkansas State standout is returning to the Red Wolves. Wide receiver Corey Rucker has transferred back to A-State, the team announced Wednesday.

Rucker spent the 2022 season at South Carolina, where he appeared in two games, catching a 52-yard touchdown against Charlotte in September. He missed the bulk of the 2022 season with a foot injury sustained in training camp in August. He missed the rest of the season after getting surgery in November.

Corey, a junior last season, led the Red Wolves in 2021 with 59 catches for 826 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Mississippi native earned All-Sun Belt 2nd Team and Freshman All-American honors. Rucker had four 100-yard receiving games over the last 2 seasons. It included a record-setting 310-yard, 4-TD performance in 2020 against ULM.

Rucker used his free transfer to South Carolina last season, so Arkansas State will need to file a waiver in order for Rucker to play in 2023. Sources tell Region 8 Sports that Rucker is not yet eligible to play this season as of Signing Day. That could change as the season gets closer.

