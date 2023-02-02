Energy Alert
Blytheville Police Department introduces new dynamic duo

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With all the cold weather and school closings going around, the Blytheville Police Department decided to give us something to warm our hearts.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department announced a new dynamic duo at the police station. K9 Csoki and his handler, Officer Stracener posed for the Officer Spotlight of the month and were thanked for their service.

K9 Csoki is a German Short Hair Pointer who came all the way from Hungary.

