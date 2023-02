JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews have shut down the northbound lanes on the overpass at Red Wolf Boulevard near Stallings in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police said the crash was reported around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The overpass is still icy from the wintry weather this week.

We have a crew on the way to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.