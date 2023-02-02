Duo charged with felony after vandalizing cemetery

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - During the recent spell of winter weather, two men thought it would be fun to tamper with some tombstones, but it was no fun when the move landed them behind bars.

According to a police report, Cody Cox and Joe Long were found after midnight the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 31 doing doughnuts with their truck at the Pinelog Cemetery in Brookland.

The duo was said to have vandalized the cemetery and were found stuck on top of a gravestone.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said when there is an ice storm, he knows people like to mess around, but in this case, the joke went too far.

“They think like this might be a good place to go out and cut doughnuts in the open areas and grassy areas, but as you could tell, it escalated into something different,” he said.

Mark Hatcoat lives across the street from the cemetery and his grandparents are buried there.

He said he does not know what he would do if his grandparents’ graves were messed with.

“It would be very hurtful,” Hatcoat said. “It makes me wonder what’s wrong with the people that would do that.”

Open containers of alcohol were also found in the car, and at the end of the day, Hatcoat hopes something like this never happens again.

“You don’t want to see something like that happen,” he said. “You don’t want to think of people being capable of doing something like that.”

Cox and Long were charged with public intoxication and destruction or removal of a cemetery or grave marker.

