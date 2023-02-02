Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Feb. 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning.

Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will allow for more melting today, especially in places that saw the freezing rain overnight.

We are moving into a dry period for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will be below normal, but by the end of the weekend we are back in the 50s.

There are signals that we may make it into the 60s to start the week before our next storm system moves into our area by the middle of next week.

The good news is that system will NOT have wintry weather for Region 8.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

While you were sleeping, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved through Arkansas, including parts of Region 8. We have live team coverage, including the latest road conditions and power outages.

In other news, a 26-year-old Kennett woman is behind bars after police found she had been having a sexual relationship with a student at her place of work.

Heating your house can be difficult when the temperatures struggle to get out to the 20s. We spoke with some HVAC technicians for some tips to help you stay warm.

Despite the ice and cold, one Region 8 restaurant opened its doors for its annual tradition serving up good food and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chase Gage will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8
As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away.
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the...
Post office closures during winter weather

Latest News

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 7,604 customers were without power
Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice
The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning.
Aaron's 4:30 forecast, Feb. 2
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
Aaron's Thursday morning forecast
In Forrest City, the fire department responded to a crash on I-40 involving several semi-trucks.
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads