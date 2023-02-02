Feb. 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning.

Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will allow for more melting today, especially in places that saw the freezing rain overnight.

We are moving into a dry period for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures over the next couple of days will be below normal, but by the end of the weekend we are back in the 50s.

There are signals that we may make it into the 60s to start the week before our next storm system moves into our area by the middle of next week.

The good news is that system will NOT have wintry weather for Region 8.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

While you were sleeping, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved through Arkansas, including parts of Region 8. We have live team coverage, including the latest road conditions and power outages.

In other news, a 26-year-old Kennett woman is behind bars after police found she had been having a sexual relationship with a student at her place of work.

Heating your house can be difficult when the temperatures struggle to get out to the 20s. We spoke with some HVAC technicians for some tips to help you stay warm.

Despite the ice and cold, one Region 8 restaurant opened its doors for its annual tradition serving up good food and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Chase Gage will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

