Freezing temperatures lead to busy week for HVAC technicians

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heating your house can be difficult when the temperatures struggle to get up into the 20s which can create a long couple of days for technicians.

Michael Chrisman is the Owner of Northeast Arkansas Heating and Cooling, and he said the high demand in calls makes for difficult choices.

“We want to try and get to all of them, but we can’t, there’s not enough guys to go around so it doesn’t matter who you call sometimes you aren’t going to get anyone out,” Chrisman said.

When those temperatures get to freezing Chrisman said there is one part of your heater that they see the most problems with.

“Heat pumps are good for a certain climate but when we get the kind of weather that comes from up north sometimes like these polar plunges that come down, they struggle to keep efficiency sometimes,” Chrisman said.

Chrisman said the only way to make sure your system is ready to go for temperatures like that is to get a check-up every fall.

“If people don’t get them checked out and the cold weather hits then they are scrambling if something happens,” Chrisman said.

Chrisman advises people to try and give their system a break throughout the day especially when the sun is out and set it to around 65 degrees instead of 70.

