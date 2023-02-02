Ice storm keeping body shops, insurance companies busy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the recent icy conditions in Northeast Arkansas, auto repair shops are being kept busy.

Blake Brown, owner of AutoCraft Paint and Bodyworks in Brookland, explained his shop and others are seeing a shortage of parts, and the influx of customers means longer wait times.

“It definitely slows business down so for a job that could be just a two-day repair you could be waiting on parts for a week.”, he said.

However, the faster you file an insurance claim, the faster the shop can get you back out on the road.

“On a small job, you are looking at three to five days and, on a bumper change, you are looking at one to two days.”, Brown said.

Not only are the shops busy, but the insurance agents that send you to the shop have been working around the clock, taking claims.

“It takes time for parts to be ordered and parts to come in,” said insurance agent Ethan Clark. “Get your estimates in as quickly as you can, and try to get things booked early with the body shop.”

Insurance claims involving a vehicle are one of the most common claims filed during an ice storm, but not all of them occur on the road.

“They may not have even left the house, especially with an ice storm, a tree could fall on their car, or hit a piece of ice on the road and that is considered comprehensive,” said Josh Weaver, who works alongside Clark.

Weaver gave one tip to those who are filing a claim with their insurance agent.

“We would always rather they call us directly. We will be at 99% of the time through bad weather,” he emphasized.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.