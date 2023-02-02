Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Senate Bill 43 can no longer be referred to as the “anti-drag” bill after the Arkansas House rewrote the measure on Monday, Jan. 30.

The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the state as “adult-oriented performances”.

The original Senate Bill 43 stated the following:

“An act to add certain restrictions to an adult-oriented performance, to define an adult-oriented performance, and for other purposes.”

As of Monday, the bill now says the following:

“To add certain restrictions to an adult-oriented performance, and to define an adult-oriented performance.”

The bill goes on without a trace of “drag” or “assigned to gender at birth” in the verbiage.

Instead, it states adult performances as a person who appears in a state of nudity or seminude, the purposeful exposure of a specific anatomical area or prosthetic genitalia or breasts, or a specific sexual activity.

Senate Bill 43 now also states an adult-oriented performance shall not take place on public property, admit any minor for attendance, or be funded with public funds.

