Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references

The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the state as “adult-oriented performances”.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Senate Bill 43 can no longer be referred to as the “anti-drag” bill after the Arkansas House rewrote the measure on Monday, Jan. 30.

The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the state as “adult-oriented performances”.

The original Senate Bill 43 stated the following:

As of Monday, the bill now says the following:

The bill goes on without a trace of “drag” or “assigned to gender at birth” in the verbiage.

Instead, it states adult performances as a person who appears in a state of nudity or seminude, the purposeful exposure of a specific anatomical area or prosthetic genitalia or breasts, or a specific sexual activity.

Senate Bill 43 now also states an adult-oriented performance shall not take place on public property, admit any minor for attendance, or be funded with public funds.

You can read more about the original proposal of the bill by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch got a shots-fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m.
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the...
Post office closures during winter weather

Latest News

A bill filed on Jan. 26 by Rep. Nichole Clowney would create an exception to Arkansas’ abortion...
Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exceptions
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in...
Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads
John Gillespie represents House District 97, which includes part of Shelby County. He serves as...
New Tennessee bill would increase judicial oversight of bail amounts in serious criminal cases
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State...
Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership