Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.(Houston Police Department)
By KHOU staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – A man in Houston was mauled to death by his neighbor’s dogs while trying to protect his own pet, officials said.

Police said the victim was inside his home Wednesday when he heard noises in his backyard.

When he went outside to check, he saw the neighbor’s dogs had gotten loose and were attacking his dog.

Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.

When police arrived, they said the dogs were still mauling the man’s body, even though he was already dead. They also said one of the dogs tried to attack an officer.

All the dogs involved were taken to the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter.

The victim’s dog that was attacked had to be euthanized Wednesday night due to its injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Final round of icy weather moves through Region 8
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes

Latest News

FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday,...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
The officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library
According to Kentucky State Police, James E. Slaughter, 19, of Blytheville, Ark., gave a fake...
Suspect in selling of rented skid steer identified as Ark. man
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor, is facing charges of sex...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor remains jailed in sex abuse case