Missouri begins the marijuana dispensary approval process on Friday allowing sales to begin

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri’s emergency rules regarding recreational marijuana go into effect on Friday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health, the Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving licenses on Friday. Nearly all of Missouri’s medical dispensaries requested to convert their license to comprehensive licenses, allowing for the sale of adult-use and medical.

A spokesperson for DHSS says once a license is approved, a dispensary can immediately begin adult-use sales as long as they comply with state guidelines and rules. Initially, many dispensaries thought they would start sales on February 6, but with new information, many are gearing up for those first sales to take place sometime on Friday.

Adult-use consumers must be 21 years or older and have a valid government-issued ID. Without a medical card, customers can purchase up to three ounces at a time and can have up to three ounces. Adult use purchases are taxed at 6% in addition to local taxes. Medical marijuana card holders are allowed six ounces, taxed at 4%.

