Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67

A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported “multiple accidents” near the Diaz exit.

Despite ArDOT saying the southbound lanes were affected, its IDriveArkansas web page showed the crash in the northbound lanes.

A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.(IDriveArkansas.com)

Our Region 8 WeatherCam in Newport showed several cars and big rigs backed up along the highway.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays in this area.

