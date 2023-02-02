Nonprofit helping special needs graduates enter the workforce

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two forces are coming together to make sure those with special needs are able to get jobs.

Project CARE and Craighead County schools will hold the Transition Job Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Auditorium in Jonesboro.

According to a news release, the event helps connect special needs high school students with entry-level jobs and continuing upon graduation. Project CARE says nearly 400 students from nine area schools will attend.

There will be interactive breakout sessions focusing on employer expectations, navigating public transportation, and social media etiquette. More than 40 vendors will also offer various opportunities, including planning to join the workforce and following a trade-school path.

If you want more information, you can contact Shelly Anderson by e-mail at sanderson@jonesboro.org or call 870-882-3350.

