Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nonprofit helping special needs graduates enter the workforce

Project CARE and Craighead County schools will hold the Transition Job Fair on Wednesday, Feb....
Project CARE and Craighead County schools will hold the Transition Job Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Auditorium in Jonesboro.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Two forces are coming together to make sure those with special needs are able to get jobs.

Project CARE and Craighead County schools will hold the Transition Job Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Auditorium in Jonesboro.

According to a news release, the event helps connect special needs high school students with entry-level jobs and continuing upon graduation. Project CARE says nearly 400 students from nine area schools will attend.

There will be interactive breakout sessions focusing on employer expectations, navigating public transportation, and social media etiquette. More than 40 vendors will also offer various opportunities, including planning to join the workforce and following a trade-school path.

If you want more information, you can contact Shelly Anderson by e-mail at sanderson@jonesboro.org or call 870-882-3350.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch got a shots-fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m.
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the...
Post office closures during winter weather

Latest News

With all the cold weather and school closings going around, the Blytheville Police Department...
Blytheville Police Department introduces new dynamic duo
The men from Northeast Arkansas Heating and Cooling working on a unit that is having trouble...
Freezing temperatures lead to busy week for HVAC technicians
While being open for many years, the restaurant has also been raising thousands of dollars for...
Local restaurant continues tradition of donating to children’s hospital
A Bobcat uses the bucket to push sleet and ice off the busy intersection.
City steps up their game during winter storm