Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Parts of Region 8 brace for third round of winter weather

Wynne and the southern parts of Region 8 are expected to get ice overnight. The forecast...
Wynne and the southern parts of Region 8 are expected to get ice overnight. The forecast varies in places but there is a concern for ice, and with powerlines already covered in ice, it could create problems.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne and the southern parts of Region 8 are expected to get ice overnight on Feb. 1.

The forecast varies in places but there is a concern for ice, and with powerlines already covered in ice, it could create problems.

Woodruff Electric Cooperative Corporation serves parts of Cross County and Vice President of Operations Rodney Kelso said it wasn’t easy to know what was coming.

“When the system gets to the Crowley’s Ridge, it’s that little bit of elevation that makes a huge difference on whether we get ice or sleet on the line,” he said.

For some in Wynne, possible outages weren’t their main concern.

Karen Clegg travels for work. She said her biggest concern was on the ground, not the powerlines. She is traveling to McCrory, about 25 miles west of Wynne, and expected to get freezing rain.

“My biggest concern for tomorrow is the road conditions whether or not it’s going to be safe traveling to and from work. Ice can always make for a bit more unsafe driving,” she said.

Bailey Poindexter works in Wynne, but she isn’t too worried about outages either.

“I got some candles that I’ve been waiting to burn it won’t really bother me too bad. Now the water… keep your pipes open and stuff keep your pipes going and stuff but the outages… I don’t think it’ll be too bad,” she said.

Kelso said his company has been fortunate so far with few outages reported. If that changes overnight, he said his crews are already prepared.

In the event of numerous outages, he said other companies, like Craighead Electric Cooperative, will step in and help.

“My men are staged and ready to go and all our trucks are fueled up and chainsaws are sharp. We’re just preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch got a shots-fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m.
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the...
Post office closures during winter weather

Latest News

Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper on February signing day
Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student