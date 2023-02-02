Parts of Region 8 brace for third round of winter weather

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne and the southern parts of Region 8 are expected to get ice overnight on Feb. 1.

The forecast varies in places but there is a concern for ice, and with powerlines already covered in ice, it could create problems.

Woodruff Electric Cooperative Corporation serves parts of Cross County and Vice President of Operations Rodney Kelso said it wasn’t easy to know what was coming.

“When the system gets to the Crowley’s Ridge, it’s that little bit of elevation that makes a huge difference on whether we get ice or sleet on the line,” he said.

For some in Wynne, possible outages weren’t their main concern.

Karen Clegg travels for work. She said her biggest concern was on the ground, not the powerlines. She is traveling to McCrory, about 25 miles west of Wynne, and expected to get freezing rain.

“My biggest concern for tomorrow is the road conditions whether or not it’s going to be safe traveling to and from work. Ice can always make for a bit more unsafe driving,” she said.

Bailey Poindexter works in Wynne, but she isn’t too worried about outages either.

“I got some candles that I’ve been waiting to burn it won’t really bother me too bad. Now the water… keep your pipes open and stuff keep your pipes going and stuff but the outages… I don’t think it’ll be too bad,” she said.

Kelso said his company has been fortunate so far with few outages reported. If that changes overnight, he said his crews are already prepared.

In the event of numerous outages, he said other companies, like Craighead Electric Cooperative, will step in and help.

“My men are staged and ready to go and all our trucks are fueled up and chainsaws are sharp. We’re just preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” he said.

