Police: Sheriff’s deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup

The Blytheville Police Department urges motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 following a...
The Blytheville Police Department urges motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 following a multi-vehicle crash, that included a Mississippi County sheriff's deputy cruiser.(IDriveArkansas.com)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department urges motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 following a multi-vehicle crash, that included a Mississippi County sheriff’s deputy cruiser.

In a news release shared on social media, the BPD said the multi-vehicle crash involved at least two semi-trucks and an MCSO sheriff’s deputy.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

“Avoid the interstate if at all possible,” the news release stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

