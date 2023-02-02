Police: Sheriff’s deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department urges motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 following a multi-vehicle crash, that included a Mississippi County sheriff’s deputy cruiser.

In a news release shared on social media, the BPD said the multi-vehicle crash involved at least two semi-trucks and an MCSO sheriff’s deputy.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

“Avoid the interstate if at all possible,” the news release stated.

