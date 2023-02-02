Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power.

The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern portion of the state; however, Entergy reported the following outages in Region 8:

Crittenden: 58

Cross: 7

St. Francis: 73

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 7,604 customers were without power, including the following Region 8 counties:

Cross: 52

St. Francis: 99

