Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Final round of icy weather moves through Region 8
As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away.
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the...
Post office closures during winter weather

Latest News

The rescuers pulled the unconscious man from the car the moment it erupted in flames on the Las...
Bodycam: Man rescued from car as it bursts into flames on Las Vegas Strip
Blue Bell is announcing a new ice cream that will taste like fruity cereal.
Blue Bell releases new flavor that will taste similar to fruity cereal
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power