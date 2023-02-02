Region 8 roads still icy in spots

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following days of sleet and freezing rain, Region 8 roads remain icy in spots.

Jace Passmore in Trumann reported Thursday that the Arkansas Department of Transportation once again had its plows clearing Interstate 555.

He urged motorists to give the plows “some space” to get their work done.

Aside from a few icy patches, he said the main roads appeared to be clear.

In Walnut Ridge, Hayden Savage reported a similar scene.

Compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, he said the roads “look so much better than they did.”

Despite ArDOT clearing much of Highways 63 and 412, he reported there were still plenty of ice patches that could cause trouble for travelers.

“Give yourself plenty of time,” Savage advised motorists.

For the latest road conditions, follow these links:

