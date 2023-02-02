School nurse arrested for having sex with student

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Kennett woman is behind bars after police found she had been having a sexual relationship with a student at her place of work.

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Monday, Jan. 30, the Kennett Police Department received information that Johnson, who was a nurse for the Kennett High School, had been having a relationship with the student.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said the relationship had been going on since Oct. 2022. They explained they and Johnson had 12 sexual encounters and explicit photos had been exchanged.

The victim added several of the encounters happened in Johnson’s office, police said.

The affidavit explained the victim did not officially confess to the relationship when questioned by the principal and assistant principal because “he did not want to get Johnson into any trouble”.

On Feb. 1, an officer spoke with the victim’s mother, who said the victim and Johnson talked about “having a future together” and had hung out with each other.

Johnson was set with a $40,000 bond and is required not to have contact with children under 17.

