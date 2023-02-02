Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a critical incident that occurred at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.

KHNL reports Honolulu police were called to a Mililani-area Walmart parking lot at about 9 a.m. regarding a person who was hit by a car.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the parking lot.

Authorities said the 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old child when she was hit by a vehicle and dragged about 15 feet.

Honolulu police said a 40-year-old bystander attempted to help the mother and her child, but the suspect got out of his vehicle and used a “dangerous instrument” to attack him.

Witnesses described the weapon as a crowbar or tire iron that the suspect was using.

“When I got close, I saw a man with a crowbar beating another man who was on the ground,” a witness shared with KHNL. “He [the suspect] wouldn’t stop. He was crazed.”

The witness added that the woman involved appeared to suffer injuries to her legs.

Honolulu first responders said they transported two victims from the scene to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers were able to arrest the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Desmond Kekahuna. He is facing charges that include attempted murder, assault and resisting arrest.

Police did not immediately identify the victims involved or give a condition on the baby.

Honolulu police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct...
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
Dustin Church shot this video of galloping power lines on the road between Swifton and Jonesboro.
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Stay informed ahead of third round of icy weather in parts of Region 8
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch got a shots-fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m.
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the...
Post office closures during winter weather

Latest News

FILE - After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District...
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
The bill, which was proposed earlier in January, intended to classify drag performances in the...
Lawmakers rewrite Senate Bill 43 to remove “drag” references
FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper on February signing day