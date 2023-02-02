Energy Alert
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint

Manila police arrested 23-year-old Sammie McChristian of Lexa and 21-year-old Samtira McChristian of West Helena on suspicion of kidnapping and aggravated assault.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man and woman Thursday morning on suspicion of breaking into another woman’s home and kidnapping her and her children at gunpoint.

Captain Steve Lancaster with the Manila Police Department said officers responded to the reported kidnapping at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 2 at a home within the city limits.

Witnesses told police the woman and two young children were forced from the home at gunpoint, Lancaster said in a news release.

After getting information on the suspect and a description of their car, officers began a search.

“Officers located the suspect and suspect vehicle parked and running at the south city limits on State Highway 18,” Lancaster said. Inside the car, along with the suspects, were the victim and her children.

An officer held the suspect and the car’s occupants until other Manila police officers and Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Lancaster said police arrested 23-year-old Sammie McChristian of Lexa and 21-year-old Samtira McChristian of West Helena on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and first-degree child endangerment.

Sammie McChristian is being held on a temporary bond of $150,000 cash-only while Samtira McChristian is being held on a $75,000 temporary bond. Both are scheduled to appear in Blytheville District Court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

