Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to South Alabama, drops 10th straight game

Izaiyah Nelson had 11 points and 11 rebounds but Arkansas State men's basketball fell to South...
Izaiyah Nelson had 11 points and 11 rebounds but Arkansas State men's basketball fell to South Alabama on Thursday night.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Although the Arkansas State men’s basketball team got strong performances from true freshmen Terrance Ford Jr. and Izaiyah Nelson with 21 points and a double-double, respectively, it couldn’t overcome a South Alabama squad that shot 56 percent in an 82-62 setback Thursday night at First National Bank Arena.

Scoring in double figures for the 11th time this season, Ford finished with his second highest point total this season to lead A-State (9-15, 1-10).  Nelson came off the bench to collect his first career double-double with 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Arkansas State ended the night with a .379 shooting percentage, while South Alabama (10-13, 4-7) scored 46 points in the paint and made 7-of-19 three-pointers to complete each half with at least a .500 overall mark from the field.

The Jaguars never trailed, taking a double-digit lead at 20-9 midway through the first half.  The margin reached as much as 17 before they took a 44-30 lead into the break.

The Red Wolves scored the first five points of the second half to pull back within nine, 44-35, but the visitors responded with 10-1 run to make the score 54-36 at the 16:10 mark.  A-State was unable to get closer than 16 the rest of the way.

Arkansas State held a slight 33-31 advantage on the boards and took advantage of 13 offensive rebounds it turned into 18 second-chance points, but made just two shots from beyond the arc and finished the outing with eight fewer made buckets despite taking five more shots.

A-State returns to action Saturday, Feb. 4, with a 2:00 p.m. home game against Coastal Carolina.  The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

