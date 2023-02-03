Energy Alert
Colorado police officer falls from bridge during chase

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night near Colorado Springs, according to Fountain police.

Lisa Schneider, spokesperson for the city of Fountain, said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at around 7:45 p.m. for someone who was suspected in multiple felony crimes.

When the pursuit ended near an area interstate, Schneider said the suspect got out of the vehicle.

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.

Schneider said the fall was about 30 feet.

The injured Fountain police officer was taken to the hospital by helicopter in “critical condition,” according to Schneider.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

