Crews working on clearing streets amid above freezing temperatures

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many cities across Northeast Arkansas are working to clear their streets after being hit with a barrage of winter weather.

In Walnut Ridge, the street department was hard at work on Thursday, Feb. 2, trying to get the ice off the roads.

While some of it was difficult to budge at first, some of the winter precipitation began to loosen up as the temperatures rose.

Street Supervisor Joe Sharum said his crews have been making progress.

“This morning, we were at roughly 80% covered. This afternoon, we’re down to about 30-40% covered,” he said. “We’ll go back over the rough spots, salt what needs to be salted, and finish up from there.”

Sharum said multiple factors have contributed to clearing the roads on Thursday.

“With the temperature rising and what heat we get from the sun, the roads are beginning to slush up, making it easier to plow,” he said.

Sharum added although the cleanup process has been smooth, they are beginning to run low on material due to supply chain issues.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.