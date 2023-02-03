Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Earthquake reported Thursday night

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri...
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel.

According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2.

It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.

The quake had a depth of 9.7 kilometers, the USGS stated.

So far, no one has reported feeling it.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67

Latest News

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel...
Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast (2/3/23)
Aaron's Friday Morning Forecast (2/3/23)
Ryan's Thursday 6PM Forecast (2/2/2023)
Ryan's Thursday 6PM Forecast (2/2/2023)
In Walnut Ridge, the street department was hard at work on Thursday, Feb. 2, trying to get the...
Crews working on clearing streets amid above freezing temperatures