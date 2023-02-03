Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23)

KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roads are thawing out just in time for Week 5 of Fast Break Friday Night. The start of February means teams jockeying for position for the postseason.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23) - The Rundown

Jonesboro at Bryant (Boys)

Jonesboro at Bryant (Girls)

Greene County Tech at Nettleton (Boys)

Greene County Tech at Nettleton (Girls)

Batesville at Valley View (Boys)

Batesville at Valley View (Girls)

Highland at Westside (Boys)

Southside at Brookland (Boys)

Highland at Brookland (Girls)

Rector at Bay (Boys)

Rector at Bay (Girls)

Players of the Week

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Final round of icy weather moves through Region 8
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes

Latest News

More standouts going next level
FFN standouts Allen Jones & Kylan Crite sign with Arkansas Tech
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper
Football Friday Night standouts put pen to paper on February signing day
Region 8 HS athletes put pen to paper on February 2023 NSD
Osceola All-State RB commits to SEMO
Osceola All-State RB Skyler Young commits to SEMO