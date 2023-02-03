Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Feb. 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A dry cold front will moved through overnight reinforcing the cold air across Region 8. Sunshine returns today with temperatures slightly above freezing to allow for substantial melting.

The weekend is looking dry and gradually warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Showers return to the forecast next week with high temperatures reaching the 60s! There are still a lot of questions on when the rain moves in and moves out, but one thing is for certain... it will be all rain!

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

In less than a month apart, two employees at Kennett High School were arrested for allegedly having a romantic relationship with students.

The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down over concerns of hurting people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.

The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas. Electric crews from Region 8 are in south Arkansas this morning to lend a helping hand.

Families at an Arkansas apartment complex have been forced to boil water, then bathe in a sink for months, because they haven’t had any hot water.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
Manila police arrested 23-year-old Sammie McChristian of Lexa and 21-year-old Samtira...
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67

Latest News

Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Aaron's Friday morning forecast
Red Wolves win at Coastal Carolina
Izzy Higginbottom drops 24 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball beats Coastal Carolina
Red Wolves drop 10th straight gmae
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to South Alabama, drops 10th straight game
Red Wolves add PWO to 2023 recruiting class
Arkansas State football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with preferred walk-ons