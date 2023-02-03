Energy Alert
Former Arkansas senator sentenced in federal bribery case

A federal judge Friday sentenced former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson to nearly 4...
A federal judge Friday sentenced former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson to nearly 4 years in prison on bribery charges.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal judge Friday sentenced former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson to nearly 4 years in prison on bribery charges.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, the judge sentenced Hutchinson to 46 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay “substantial restitution.”

The sentence comes nearly four years after Hutchinson pleaded guilty to two counts of bribery.

Federal investigators said Hutchinson “stole thousands of dollars in state campaign contributions for his personal use and then attempted to conceal his crimes.”

To read the full story, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

