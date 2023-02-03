Energy Alert
Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s sickened by the actions of the Memphis police...
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s sickened by the actions of the Memphis police officers charged in Nichols’ death.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:

Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s sickened by the actions of the Memphis police officers charged in Nichols’ death.

“It’s not a reflection of all law enforcement,” he said. “Day in and day out, law enforcement across this country interact with the public hundreds of thousands of times, and you don’t end up in a situation like this.”

Elliott explained his department has implemented policies to keep something like Nichols’ death from happening in Jonesboro.

“We actually began back during the George Floyd incident looking at the department policy procedure. We were one of the first agencies in the state to implement the duty to intervene policy, which is now mandated by the state and the Department of Justice for all law enforcement agencies in the US,” he said.

The chief said his department is here to help and to listen to officers when you are stopped.

“If you have a complaint against the officer, then make a complaint. We have a complaint division that investigates and reviews those complaints,” Elliott said. “The officers are wearing body cams, so we can go back and look at that traffic stop, and if something inappropriate was said or done, then we will definitely deal with it.”

