Jonesboro police respond to Tyre Nichols’ death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With calls for police reform increasing more and more following the death of Tyre Nichols, multiple departments are taking action.

On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement regarding Nichols’ death:

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Tyre Nichols and the city of Memphis. We strongly condemn the actions of the five Memphis officers and believe ALL police officers must treat everyone with respect and understanding and should be held to the highest standards of conduct. Know that the actions portrayed in the arrest of Mr. Nichols do not represent the entire law enforcement community. Over two years ago, our department instituted a stand-alone "Duty to Intervene" policy in conjunction with our "Use of Force" policy, and our officers are routinely trained on these policies. We cannot overlook that incidents like this erode public trust in law enforcement. Our department remains committed to transparency and doing the right thing to ensure that the relationship between our department and the community we serve remains strong. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic event.

Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’s sickened by the actions of the Memphis police officers charged in Nichols’ death.

“It’s not a reflection of all law enforcement,” he said. “Day in and day out, law enforcement across this country interact with the public hundreds of thousands of times, and you don’t end up in a situation like this.”

Elliott explained his department has implemented policies to keep something like Nichols’ death from happening in Jonesboro.

“We actually began back during the George Floyd incident looking at the department policy procedure. We were one of the first agencies in the state to implement the duty to intervene policy, which is now mandated by the state and the Department of Justice for all law enforcement agencies in the US,” he said.

The chief said his department is here to help and to listen to officers when you are stopped.

“If you have a complaint against the officer, then make a complaint. We have a complaint division that investigates and reviews those complaints,” Elliott said. “The officers are wearing body cams, so we can go back and look at that traffic stop, and if something inappropriate was said or done, then we will definitely deal with it.”

