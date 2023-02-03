Lanes blocked following highway crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic is at a standstill in Clay County this afternoon.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m.

IDriveArkansas is reporting all lanes are blocked. No injuries have been reported at this time. (Source: IDrive Arkansas)

Clay Co: Accident reported on U.S. Highway 67 approximately 2 miles northeast of State Highway 328. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpFi3Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) February 3, 2023

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

