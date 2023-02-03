Lanes blocked following highway crash
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Traffic is at a standstill in Clay County this afternoon.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67 at least three miles north of Corning at 3:28 p.m.
IDriveArkansas is reporting all lanes are blocked. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.
