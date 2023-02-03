Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67

Latest News

U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
Austin officials face pressure to restore the power for thousands of residents after a major...
Texas power woes linger as New England braces for deep freeze
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon
Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of...
Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88