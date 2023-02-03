Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. named NBA All-Stars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be represented in the NBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.
Ja Morant was named a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. This is Morant’s second consecutive All-Star appearance.
He is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.
All numbers are tied for or set new career highs.
Jaren Jackson Jr. was also named, making it his first All-Star appearance.
He is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Grizzlies this season.
Memphis (32-19) also has the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 17-19 this year in Salt Lake City, Utah.
