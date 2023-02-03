Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. named NBA All-Stars

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.(AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be represented in the NBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.

Ja Morant was named a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. This is Morant’s second consecutive All-Star appearance.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

All numbers are tied for or set new career highs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was also named, making it his first All-Star appearance.

He is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Grizzlies this season.

Memphis (32-19) also has the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 17-19 this year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Final round of icy weather moves through Region 8
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes

Latest News

KAIT showcases high school hoops every Friday night on Fast Break Friday Night.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23)
Red Wolves win at Coastal Carolina
Izzy Higginbottom drops 24 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball beats Coastal Carolina
Red Wolves drop 10th straight gmae
Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to South Alabama, drops 10th straight game
Red Wolves add PWO to 2023 recruiting class
Arkansas State football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with preferred walk-ons
Terrance Ford and Izaiyah Nelson after South Alabama loss
Red Wolves Raw: Terrance Ford & Izaiyah Nelson after South Alabama loss