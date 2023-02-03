Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. named NBA All-Stars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will be represented in the NBA All-Star Game for the second consecutive season.

Ja Morant was named a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday. This is Morant’s second consecutive All-Star appearance.

He is averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

All numbers are tied for or set new career highs.

Making his 2nd #NBAAllStar appearance... Ja Morant of the @memgrizz.



Drafted as the 2nd pick in 2019 out of Murray State, @JaMorant is averaging 27.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 8.3 APG for the Grizzlies this season. pic.twitter.com/mRS1h9n5Po — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 3, 2023

Jaren Jackson Jr. was also named, making it his first All-Star appearance.

He is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Grizzlies this season.

Memphis (32-19) also has the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 17-19 this year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Making his 1st #NBAAllStar appearance... Jaren Jackson Jr. of the @memgrizz.



Drafted as the 4th pick in 2018 out of Michigan State, @jarenjacksonjr is averaging 16.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 3.3 BPG for the Grizzlies this season. pic.twitter.com/5KSbHGQmNj — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 3, 2023

