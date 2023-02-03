New coffee shop hosts grand opening

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents now have a new place to get their morning jolt of caffeine.

Scooter’s Coffee held a grand opening Friday morning at its new drive-thru located at 1612 Linwood Dr.

According to the company’s website, Bart and Keri Vandeven own the Paragould store.

“We are so excited to be opening up in Paragould,” the pair said. “We have met a lot of people through the construction process, and it has been such a wonderful experience getting to know everyone. We look forward to meeting more people and making a positive impact for the community!”

Store hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 573-307-7659.

Scooter’s Coffee, which has more than 500 locations throughout the United States, was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska.

The name reportedly comes from the company’s mission to keep customers happy by helping them “scoot in and scoot out” quickly.

