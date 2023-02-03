One person hurt in shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies found a person shot by their neighbor.

According to Sergeant Jamie White of the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a 911 call was received about the shooting at 9:38 p.m.

The caller said his neighbor had shot him in the leg, adding they both had an argument earlier in the evening.

White said responding deputies treated the caller before they were taken to a hospital.

He added one person was taken into custody and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2.

No names have been released at this time.

