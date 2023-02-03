Energy Alert
One person hurt in shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after deputies found a person shot by their neighbor.

According to Sergeant Jamie White of the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a 911 call was received about the shooting at 9:38 p.m.

The caller said his neighbor had shot him in the leg, adding they both had an argument earlier in the evening.

White said responding deputies treated the caller before they were taken to a hospital.

He added one person was taken into custody and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2.

No names have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

