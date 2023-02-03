Energy Alert
Outage planned for power line maintenance

The stretch of land to be affected by the outage will go from the Terry Brewer subdivision to...
The stretch of land to be affected by the outage will go from the Terry Brewer subdivision to the west end of Roy Lee Street.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – For those living in the Manila area, be prepared to lose your power briefly.

According to the Mississippi County Electric Cooperative, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, the company will be taking an outage to perform maintenance on the lines in the city.

The stretch of land to be affected by the outage will go from the Terry Brewer subdivision to the west end of Roy Lee Street.

The company does not expect the maintenance to take long but added the timeline may change “as circumstances dictate”.

