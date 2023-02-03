Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

Emperor Tamarin monkey
Emperor Tamarin monkey(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday.

Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty, Dallas police said. Jail records, which don’t list an attorney for him, indicate that he faces five charges of animal cruelty and that his bail was set at $25,000.

The reason for the discrepancy between police and the jail in the number of charges was not immediately clear.

Police said officers arrested him after getting a tip that he had been seen near the animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium.

The monkeys named Bella and Finn went missing Monday, and a cut was found in their enclosure. Police found them the next day in a vacant house south of the zoo after getting a tip.

There have been several unusual events at the zoo over the past few weeks, including other enclosure fences that were cut, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that further charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes
Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes.
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67

Latest News

FILE - This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease...
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
FILE - The first U.S. jobs report of 2023 is being released Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
The NFL is teaming up with the American Heart Association on a potentially life-saving endeavor.
NFL will offer free CPR training during Super Bowl week
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies