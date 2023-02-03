Energy Alert
Remember these key points when filing taxes, IRS says

The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) – With tax season here, many people are hoping to file well before the April 18 deadline. The Internal Revenue Service has released a number of points to keep in mind before sending in your 2022 return.

The IRS made a checklist of a few things that should help make filing your taxes go a little smoother.

First, the IRS said you should gather tax paperwork and records related to your taxes to better insure your information is accurate and avoid missing a deduction or credit.

Some information the IRS suggests having at the ready include:

  • All social security numbers are listed on the tax return.
  • Bank account and routing numbers.
  • Various forms may include W-2s, 1099s, or 1098s.
  • Form 1095-A or Health Insurance Marketplace Statement.
  • Any letter from the IRS citing an amount received for a certain tax deduction or credit.

The IRS also said that all types of income should be reported in the return, and that filing electronically with a direct deposit can help avoid any delays in getting a refund.

The agency also recommended choosing a tax professional carefully if you need help filing. Although most services are honest and professional when helping with your tax return, the IRS said dishonest tax preparers who file false returns do exist.

Due to the high volume of taxpayers filing their returns around this time, the IRS also suggests making sure to use online resources before calling its offices to avoid phone delays.

For more information on filing your taxes, visit the IRS website.

