Sanders to give Republican response following State of the Union address

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Not even a month into her time in office, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping into the national spotlight once again.

According to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sanders will deliver the Republican Address to the Nation after President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Sanders, currently the youngest governor in the United States, said she was grateful for the opportunity.

In a tweet made on Thursday, Feb. 2, she said America needs “a return to common sense”.

I’m honored to have the opportunity to address the nation after the State of the Union on Tuesday.



What America needs – and what Republicans are offering – is a return to common sense and a commitment to the ideals that made America the land of the free and home of the brave. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 2, 2023

Senator John Boozman, a longtime Huckabee family friend, said Sanders’ future is bright.

“In all my years of friendship with Sarah she has constantly put faith, family and Arkansas first,” he said. “We have a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future and now all Americans will have the opportunity to hear the Republican vision about the path forward, which I know she will deliver with heart and boldness.”

