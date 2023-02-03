School paraprofessional arrested for child porn pleads guilty

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould school paraprofessional who was arrested for child pornography has pled guilty.

Court documents said Tuesday, Jan. 24, 24-year-old Pierre Dowling was sentenced to 30 days in the Craighead County Detention Center.

Back in May 2022, Dowling was arrested after Jonesboro police said a victim contacted the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division about someone who sent them nude images through social media.

According to the Paragould School District, at the time, Dowling was employed as a teacher at Paragould Middle School and a coach for the high school.

In addition to serving time at the detention center, Dowling must complete a sex offender treatment program within the first year of the plea.

