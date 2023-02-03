Energy Alert
Southeast Mo. dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana Friday

Sales of medical and recreational marijuana combined brought in $217 million in tax money for...
Some medical marijuana dispensaries in southeast Missouri have begun recreational sales.(AZ Family)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some medical marijuana dispensaries in southeast Missouri have begun recreational sales.

Organic Remedies, Greenlight and Good Day Farm, all in Cape Girardeau, said they are approved to start selling adult-use recreational marijuana products on Friday, February 3.

It’s also for sale at Greenlight in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

Good Day Farm’s location in Jackson is also making its first recreational sales.

Not all Cape Girardeau dispensaries have received their approval just yet.

High Profile Cannabis said they still expect to be able to sell recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

Bloom Medicinals said they are waiting until Monday.

Sales Friday went live a few days earlier than anticipated.

Approved dispensaries were first told by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) they could start sales on Monday, Feb. 6. On Thursday, the department announced emergency rules would go into effect Friday.

According to DHSS, the rule allows nearly all of Missouri’s licensed medical dispensaries who requested to convert their medical license to a recreational adult-use and medical license to be qualified for the new license.

DHSS said their Division of Cannabis Regulation began approving conversion requests Friday.

Adult-use of cannabis was approved by Missouri voters in November 2022.

The passage of Amendment 3 allows adults 21 and older to purchase marijuana legally.

Two accused of kidnapping woman, children at gunpoint
