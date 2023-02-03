Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

STUDY: Arkansas ranks as one of the lowest for dental health

A new study is showing that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for...
A new study is showing that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth.(KEYC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study is showing that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness. The data ranges from those who visited a dentist in 2022 to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.

The study showed Arkansas ranked 50th overall in dental health with a score of 35.14 out of 100.

When it came to oral health, Arkansas ranked 50th in oral health behind West Virginia. The Natural State did better when it came to dental habits and care at 35th.

However, Arkansas was ranked 51st overall when it came to the percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year.

You can read more about the study by visiting WalletHub’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and she faces two counts of...
School nurse arrested for having sex with student
The Blytheville Police Department urged motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 55 Thursday...
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
A look at the areas that will see the greatest impact Wednesday night.
Ice Storm Warning: Final round of icy weather moves through Region 8
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Crews investigated a crash on a Jonesboro overpass Thursday morning.
Crash on Jonesboro overpass shuts down northbound lanes

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 150 daily new cases
The UCP Telethon is happening this weekend.
Midday Interview: UCP Telethon
Missouri has a new tool aimed at reducing the number of veteran suicides.
Mo. launches new website to help reduce number of veteran suicides
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offers educators mental health first aid training