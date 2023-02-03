UCP SuperStar cheats death; lives life with joy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Good job!” Landon Jones’ Nettleton Junior High School (NJHS) classroom teacher Kristian Sanders exclaims as she guides him through a lesson. “What do we put into the refrigerator?”

“Chicken,” Landon responds happily.

Jones is this year’s UCP Telethon SuperStar representative. Unlike many previous SuperStars, Landon Jones was not born with cerebral palsy; his condition was caused by a traumatic brain injury.

Sanders works as a special education teacher at Nettleton Public Schools. She says she tries to introduce her students to real-life scenarios and practice day-to-day activities.

“He’s come a long way academically from when I got him last year,” Sanders explained.

Soon, 15-year-old Landon will be ready to go to high school.

Landon’s mother, Stephanie Hutcherson, is hoping that the rest of Landon’s life is normal. She said Jones was born perfectly healthy and happy, but then the accident happened.

“When he was two, he was in a car accident and he has traumatic brain injury,” Hutcherson said as she began to tell his story. Jones is lucky to be alive. He had been with his grandmother and uncle while Hutcherson took his brother clothes shopping for the new school year. “I was calling. No answer. I just started getting this sick feeling in my stomach, and then I found out what happened.”

Landon survived a horrific crash on Highway 351 back in 2009.

“When we got to the hospital, they explained to me that my mom and brother died on impact,” Hutcherson said. Her support system, the people she loved and the ones who loved Landon so much, were gone in an instant.

“He was just lying there,” Hutcherson recalled. It was the first time she had seen her son since the accident. “There was no movement. No sounds. Nothing… All my nightmares came true that day. The loss of a mother, a sibling, and possibly my child.”

All of Landon’s injuries were internal, leaving a visible scar in his hairline from surgery.

“How they explained it to me -- his brain went and hit side to side on impact,” Hutcherson described. “They had to remove part of his skull to let his brain swell.”

While Landon has had numerous surgeries, you’d never realize it by watching him. His energy is endless, according to Tara Hess, Landon’s occupational therapist at KidSPOT.

“He’s very motivated,” Hess said. He doesn’t have a lot of functionality of his right extremity or his upper extremity, so we work on getting that range of motion.”

The goal? Independence, but the work is challenging.

“He doesn’t always like it because it is kind of painful sometimes,” Hess explained. “So, we kind of work through it together, and then we have some breaks.”

Today, Landon suffers the effects of cerebral palsy due to paralysis on one side of the body, a cervical spine injury, and epilepsy. As he gets bigger, his mother finds that getting him into and out of the car is becoming more and more challenging.

“I physically pick him up and carry him into the bathroom. He’s about 110 [pounds of] dead weight and he’s long,” Hutcherson added. “The lifting is... that’s the hardest.”

Hutcherson is hoping UCP can help with a bathroom remodel since she can’t get his wheelchair inside.

You can make donations to the UCP Telethon by calling in on February 5, 2023, or by going to 2023 NEA UCP Telethon Online Donation Payment Center. 100% of all proceeds during this telethon will go to the Northeast Arkansas UCP Family Support Fund.

