‘Unwanted guest’ arrested on drug charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of being an “unwanted guest” had a few unwanted visitors to his home.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department news release, on Jan. 30 officers responded to an unwanted guest call on Wildwood Lane.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing 40-year-old Nathaniel Leon Rhodes attempting to leave the scene.

Police stopped him and began questioning him.

According to court documents, while standing outside his car, officers saw two marijuana cigarettes and a partial oxycodone pill under the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers arrested Rhodes for possession of marijuana.

A judge found probable cause to charge Nathaniel Rhodes with possession of a Schedule VI with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II (not meth/cocaine) with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. (Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

Because Rhodes is on active parole, officers then went to his home on Rustic Cove and conducted a parole search.

According to the news release, investigators found a blue duffel bag containing 1.6 pounds of marijuana packaged for resale and 131 oxycodone pills in unmarked prescription bottles.

Officers also reportedly found two ecstasy pills and a defaced firearm.

After reviewing the case, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Rhodes with possession of a Schedule VI with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II (not meth/cocaine) with the purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The judge set his bond at $150,000.

