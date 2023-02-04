Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

17-year-old on edge of I-40 Bridge talked down by MPD

Officer hugging the individual
Officer hugging the individual(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge.

Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2.

Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge.

One of the officers then began to talk with him and found out he was only 17-years-old and a new father.

Officers say he explained how he is a new father and how life is stressful. The officer being a mother talked to him and understood his stress.

The officer spoke to him for nearly 15 minutes and convinced him to hold on to her while she helped him to safety.

After he was pulled from the ledge, they hugged.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on...
Highway back open following crash
The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with...
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder,...
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
According to the news release, investigators found a blue duffel bag containing 1.6 pounds of...
‘Unwanted guest’ arrested on drug charges
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats

Latest News

You have the opportunity to give back with our annual UCP Telethon.
Calling to make a better Region 8, annual UCP Telethon
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
Spy balloon spotted over Missouri on Friday
Raiders sweep GCT in 5A East doubleheader
Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23): Nettleton sweeps Greene County Tech in 5A East doubleheader
Hurricane split doubleheader with Bryant
Fast Break Friday Night (2/3/23): Jonesboro boys win, girls fall at Bryant