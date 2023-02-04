Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.

The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.

The post continued by thanking those that participated including Shawn Sanford of the Blytheville Police Department, Sgt. Trey Johnson of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and Cpt. Jeremy Ward of the Blytheville Police Department.

They also gave recognition to Sgt. Robin and Officer David Cross for proudly wearing their “Chickened Out” shirts.

