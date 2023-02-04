Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Annual Polar Plunge held in Blytheville

The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop the people from taking the plunge to raise...
The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop the people from taking the plunge to raise $6,000 for Special Olympics.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The water may have been cold but that didn’t stop people from taking the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.

The Polar Plunge took place in Blytheville on Saturday, Feb. 4, and raised $6,000 for the Special Olympics according to a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department.

The post continued by thanking those that participated including Shawn Sanford of the Blytheville Police Department, Sgt. Trey Johnson of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and Cpt. Jeremy Ward of the Blytheville Police Department.

They also gave recognition to Sgt. Robin and Officer David Cross for proudly wearing their “Chickened Out” shirts.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there was a two-vehicle crash on...
Highway back open following crash
The most common drug found in the six counties the DTF covers was Methamphetamines, with...
Record number of drugs seized in Northeast Arkansas
Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder,...
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
According to the news release, investigators found a blue duffel bag containing 1.6 pounds of...
‘Unwanted guest’ arrested on drug charges
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats

Latest News

You have the opportunity to give back with our annual UCP Telethon.
Calling to make a better Region 8, annual UCP Telethon
Officer hugging the individual
17-year-old on edge of I-40 Bridge talked down by MPD
MNPD recovered this AR pistol from an apartment in Donelson.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok
Memphis rapper goes viral on TikTok