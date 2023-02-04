Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Foundation hosts pageant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Beauty Pageant was held on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Paragould.

The purpose of the pageant was to raise funds for the AMMC Foundation. The pageant has been held by the foundation for 21 years. Director Tori Thompson said it was a way to provide entertainment for families and raise money.

“It’s a fun day for families to get out and for moms and daughters to get out and have a day together to get dressed up and have a good time. So, it’s a fun pageant and we’ve been glad to do it in northeast Arkansas for 21 years,” she said.

The foundation uses money from the pageant for a multitude of things. In the past, Thompson said the money has gone towards breast cancer awareness, bullet-proof vests for ambulance staff, and infant warmers.

Thompson added it was imperative to make sure the money spent was towards the community.

“It’s very important that we keep things local and that the money stays here at our hospital because in return it goes back into our community and it helps our community stay healthy,” she said.

