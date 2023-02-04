Arkansas tax revenue up 3.2% in January

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – Arkansas continues to see more growth in its tax revenue.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, total revenue in the state’s January report was $807 million, up 3.2% compared to Jan. 2022 and 9.6% above the budget forecast.

The year-to-date tax (July 2022 to Jan. 2023) tax revenue was $4.95 billion, up 5.9% compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year.

You can read more about the report on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

