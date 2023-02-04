Calling to make a better Region 8, annual UCP Telethon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You have the opportunity to give back this year with the annual UCP Telethon.

UCP stands for United Cerebral Palsy. The local chapter collects your donations to help those with cerebral palsy live a life without limits. UCP offers several services from early intervention in infants to helping adults with CP live an independent life.

This year’s telethon will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. Call (870)-680-4770 or you can donate online by clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible and will stay here in Region 8 to help those with cerebral palsy.

